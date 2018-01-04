DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man was gunned down at his home on the city’s east side in what’s being called a drug killing.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Anthos Garden Apartments on East Outer Drive, near 8 Mile and Van Dyke.
Police say the 27-year-old victim was looking out of a window after hearing a knock at the door when he was shot in the abdomen. Witnesses told investigators as many as three men were behind the shooting.
The suspects fled the scene after the shooting and remain at large. Descriptions were not released.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting but reports indicate drugs could have been the motivation.
An investigation is ongoing.