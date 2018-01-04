DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroiters are being asked to help the city’s homeless population keep warm through this ongoing deep freeze.
While the city is expanding their outreach to the homeless population during the cold snap with extra shelters and beds, residents are also being asked to help by donating new winter hats, socks and gloves.
Donations can be made at Central Detroit Methodist (23 E Adams Ave.) as part of the “Noah Project,” as well as the Pope Francis Center (438 St Antoine St.). Monetary donations are also being accepted on behalf of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, Cass Community Social Services and Southwest Solutions.
Detroit residents looking for a warm spot during record-low temperatures have a number of options, including three warming centers and respite centers at the city’s 11 recreation centers and 18 Detroit Public Library branches.
The three warming centers are open through March 31:
- Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb — 40 beds, services for families (male and female parents and children), open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, 3535 Third Avenue — 100 beds, for men only, open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, 3840 Fairview — 25 beds, for women and children only, open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.
In addition, residents are free to visit any of the city’s recreation centers or Detroit Public Library branches to get warm during regular hours of business:
- Adams Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Butzel Family, 7737 Kercheval
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Clemente Center, 2631 Bagley
Monday – Friday 1 – 9 p.m.
- Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser Road
Monday – Friday 1 – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr.
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Heilmann Center, 19601 Crusade
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Lasky Center, 13200 Fenelon
Monday – Friday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Chase Branch, 17731 W. Seven Mile Rd.
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Conely Branch, 4600 Martin
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Douglass Branch for Specialized Services, 3666 Grand River
Hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs. & Fri.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd.
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Edison Branch, 18400 Joy
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Dr.
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.
Hours: Tues. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.; Thurs., Fri. & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sun.: 1 – 5 p.m.
- Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River
Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.; Sun. : 1 – 5 p.m.
- Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. 7 Mile Rd.
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Skillman Branch, 121 Gratiot
Hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs. & Sat. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wilder Branch, 7140 E. 7 Mile Rd.
Hours: Wed. Noon – 8 p.m.; Thurs. & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sun.: 1 – 5 p.m.