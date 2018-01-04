DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroiters are being asked to help the city’s homeless population keep warm through this ongoing deep freeze.

While the city is expanding their outreach to the homeless population during the cold snap with extra shelters and beds, residents are also being asked to help by donating new winter hats, socks and gloves.

Donations can be made at Central Detroit Methodist (23 E Adams Ave.) as part of the “Noah Project,” as well as the Pope Francis Center (438 St Antoine St.). Monetary donations are also being accepted on behalf of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, Cass Community Social Services and Southwest Solutions.

Detroit residents looking for a warm spot during record-low temperatures have a number of options, including three warming centers and respite centers at the city’s 11 recreation centers and 18 Detroit Public Library branches.

The three warming centers are open through March 31:

Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb — 40 beds, services for families (male and female parents and children), open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, 3535 Third Avenue — 100 beds, for men only, open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, 3840 Fairview — 25 beds, for women and children only, open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.

In addition, residents are free to visit any of the city’s recreation centers or Detroit Public Library branches to get warm during regular hours of business: