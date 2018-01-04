WARREN (WWJ) – There is still some smoke in the area, but authorities say a fire at Warren senior living facility has been extinguished.
Some of the residents were evacuated and Windemere Park Senior Community on Van Dyke, near Chicago Road, and were seen huddled outside in the frigid air.
Officials talking to WWJ’s Roberta Jasina said the fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported and the extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.
There is no word on what may have caused the fire as an investigation continues.
Fire crews remain on the scene.
