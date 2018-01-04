CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ST PAUL, MN - DECEMBER 03: A fan waves a Canada flag during the game between the United States and Canada on December 3, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. Canada defeated the United States 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

By JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation says he will do everything in his power to persuade the NHL to take part in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The NHL won’t allow its players to participate in the Winter Games next month in South Korea.

Federation president Rene’ Fasel says he believes the best way to get the NHL involved in the 2022 Games is for the players’ union to apply pressure on the league in the next contract negotiations. The NHL’s current labor deal runs through the 2021-22 season, but includes a window to be renegotiated in 2020.

Fasel spoke on Thursday while attending the world junior championships being held in Buffalo, New York. Fasel noted that he will be watching the semifinal games with players’ union chief Donald Fehr.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

