DETROIT (WWJ) – Terrence Hill, Jr. an officer in the Navy, was on leave and visiting family and friends in Detroit when he was shot and killed in the early hours of Jan. 4.

That was five years ago and there hasn’t been an arrest or significant lead in the case since that fateful day.

“Today marks five years since my son passed,” said Julia Spencer. “And we are still trying to get answers and fighting for some sense of justice for not only my son but for our family. It’s been hard … We hope that he is at peace. Our family, we have to carry on without him, but at least we’ll have peace that nobody else has to stand behind this podium. ”

According to family, 24-year-old Hill was killed while sitting in a car outside the home of his girlfriend on Manor near 7 Mile Road. It was about 2:30 a.m. when Hill was approached by two men; one man, dark skinned, believed to be in his 20’s, about 5’7″ tall, with a small build, wearing a black skull cap with a white line in it, and another man — the suspect’s driver –was dressed in all white.

“We just miss him a lot,” cried his mother. “We just ask for the community … it’s a new year so we all have a chance to start over , do better and give it another try. If you know anything, if you remember anything from the day — please call Crime Stoppers or the detectives.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted in three ways, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP, on the website at http://www.1800speakup.org or text CSM and your tip to 274637. Since 2013, Crime Stoppers has received more than 24,000 anonymous tips from the public and has awarded more than $300,000 in cash rewards to anonymous tipsters.