AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Authorities say an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy has been taken to the hospital following an accident in Auburn Hills.
Police say the deputy was involved in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on Tienken Road between Adams and Oxford West.
The deputy has been taken to the hospital, although his condition is unknown at this time.
Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.
Tienken Road remains closed between Adams Road and Oxford West as police investigate the crash.
