MASON, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A young Lansing-area man charged with killing his mother as she slept has been deemed competent for trial after getting a mental health exam.

The Lansing State Journal reports Judge Donald Allen made the ruling in 55th District Court on Thursday in the case of 19-year-old Andrew Willson.

A hearing to determine whether the case will proceed to trial is scheduled for Jan. 18.

His mother, 51-year-old Lisa Willson, was found fatally shot at their Wheatfield Township home on Sept. 8. Her son told police that he had returned home and found the body, but investigators determined that no one else had been in the house.

According to a report by the Lansing State Journal, Ingham County Sheriff’s detective Charles Buckland testified that, just hours before her death, Lisa Willson told her son that a puppy he’d found a few weeks earlier would have to go to his father’s home in Dansville.

The teen allegedly told detectives that he waited until late that night before taking a .22 Magnum rifle from a locked cabinet. He then went into his mother’s room and shot her in the back of the head as she slept, Buckland said.

Andrew Willson’s lawyer has suggested that high doses of chemotherapy years ago may have affected his client’s judgment.

He remains held without bond.

