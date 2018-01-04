DETROIT – With less than 40 days until pitchers and catchers report to Lakeland for Spring Training, the Tigers’ annual hot stove radio show, TigerTalk, begins tonight at 7:00 p.m. The show will air on 97.1 “The Ticket”, and stream online at tigers.com. Each of the eight shows will be available the following day as a podcast on tigers.com.
The one-hour talk show is hosted by veteran Tigers radio voice Dan Dickerson, and 97.1 host Pat Caputo, and will air frequently through February 21. The show features the latest news from the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball in the weeks leading up to the 2018 season. Detroit Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Al Avila, is scheduled as the show’s guest on January 4.
The complete TigerTalk schedule is listed below:
Thursday, January 4
Tuesday, January 9
Monday, January 15
Friday, January 26
Monday, January 29
Thursday, February 8
Friday, February 16
Wednesday, February 21