ORION TWP. (WWJ) – Investigators are trying to figure out why a woman’s body was discovered in the snow outside of her home in Orion Township.

The 57-year-old had not been seen for about 10 hours until her body was discovered around 4 p.m. Wednesday by her son and grandson, according to police. She was covered in snow and lying face down near her home on Rockford, off Walden between Baldwin and Joslyn.

Investigators say the woman’s death does not appear suspicious, but they cannot say at this time if it is weather-related. Temperatures have been below freezing with negative wind chills for days in the metro Detroit area.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The bone-chilling cold has been linked to at least one death in the area. On Tuesday, a 96-year-old woman was found dead outside a school in Macomb County after a night when temperatures dipped to -2 degrees. Police say she lived nearby and was dressed only in a nightgown, robe and slippers.