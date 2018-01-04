SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Shelby Township are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who walked away from her home in the bitter cold, and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say the woman lives in the area of 25 Mile and Shelby roads. When she left her home Wednesday night, she was dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, according to police.

The woman is in her 60s and described as 5’4″ tall with a medium build.

Police did not release a photo of the woman or her name.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch