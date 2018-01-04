SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Shelby Township are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who walked away from her home in the bitter cold, and hasn’t been seen since.
Police say the woman lives in the area of 25 Mile and Shelby roads. When she left her home Wednesday night, she was dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, according to police.
The woman is in her 60s and described as 5’4″ tall with a medium build.
Police did not release a photo of the woman or her name.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.