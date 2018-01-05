PONTIAC (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities are on the hunt for a driver who crashed into a bicyclist, leaving him in critical condition.

The suspect did not stop at the scene following the collision, just after noon on Thursday, along Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was headed northbound on Woodward, approaching Osmun Street,, when he or she struck the biker, who was traveling northbound near the right side of the road.

A surveillance video recording obtained from a nearby business indicated that a light color SUV had struck the bicyclist. The vehicle should have front end and, or passenger side damage from the crash.

The incident was caught on a security camera at a nearby business. (The crash takes place at the very top of the video, at approximately 13:00:45). Also seen on the video, Good Samaritans stop to help the victim, who was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he remains listed as critical.

The suspect vehicle is a light-colored late-model SUV. It likely has some damage to the front and right side.

As an investigation continues, the sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the responsible vehicle and driver.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 available upon an arrest in this case. Tipsters are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.