WOLVERINE LAKE (WWJ) – An elected official in Oakland County who was involved in a double fatal accident along I-275 has resigned.

In his resignation letter, Wolverine Lake Village Councilman Michael Stack said he was stepping down immediately because of personal issues.

State Police say Stack, 59, was driving the wrong way on I-275 near Michigan Avenue last month when his SUV crashed into a car, killing two people. No charges have been filed at this time.

Drunk driving was originally suspected because Stack had an open bottle of alcohol in his car. However, police recently said blood test results came back negative.

“We did get alcohol results back — which were .000 — but we did not get our drug screen back as of yet,” said State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. “We still want to determine exactly why he was going the wrong way in traffic – was there something medical involved? Was there other factors that may have been involved to put this together?”

It could take a couple months before additional test results come back. At that time, police will submit the case to prosecutors for possible charges.

The victims are identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Pare of Wayne and 32-year-old Shannon McIntyre of Woodhaven. The couple was engaged to be married and had three children.