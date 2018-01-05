NOVI (WWJ) – Authorities say a 32-year-old woman was killed during an apparent domestic situation in Novi.

Police say they responded to the Oakland Glens mobile home park, near 13 Mile and Novi roads, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a request for a welfare check at a home on the 29000 block of Pierre Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 32-year-old female lying on the floor in the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was also found in the home and is considered a person of interest. That person is currently in police custody.

Police have not yet indicated how the woman died, but said the incident appears to be domestic in nature. An autopsy is being performed this morning by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further information is being released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

