Oakland County Sheriff's office, David Hack, Rochester Hills, Rochester Adams High School
BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: WIND CHILL ADVISORY | WEATHER UPDATE | SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Filed Under:David Hack, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Adams High School, rochester hills
(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ) File

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy hit by a car near Rochester Adams High School underwent surgery overnight and remains in critical condition.

Authorities said earlier this morning that 50-year-old David Hack is expected to undergo several other surgeries as he recovers from injuries sustained in this incident. Hack was struck by a passing vehicle while tending to a separate crash scene on Thursday around 7:40 a.m. in front of Rochester Adams High School on Tienken Road just east of Adams Road in Rochester Hills.

Hack was policing a car accident that had occurred earlier when a second accident occurred at the location. As the deputy was tending to the second crash scene, a passing car struck him while he was outside of his patrol car.

Hack is a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who is assigned as a School Liaison Deputy at Rochester Adams High School.

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 to get the latest updates on this incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch