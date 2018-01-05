(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ) File

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy hit by a car near Rochester Adams High School underwent surgery overnight and remains in critical condition.

Authorities said earlier this morning that 50-year-old David Hack is expected to undergo several other surgeries as he recovers from injuries sustained in this incident. Hack was struck by a passing vehicle while tending to a separate crash scene on Thursday around 7:40 a.m. in front of Rochester Adams High School on Tienken Road just east of Adams Road in Rochester Hills.

Hack was policing a car accident that had occurred earlier when a second accident occurred at the location. As the deputy was tending to the second crash scene, a passing car struck him while he was outside of his patrol car.

Hack is a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who is assigned as a School Liaison Deputy at Rochester Adams High School.

