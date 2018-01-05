Detroit Police, Detroit, Detroit's West Side, Homicide, Person of Interest
BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: WIND CHILL ADVISORY | WEATHER UPDATE | SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, Detroit's West Side, homicide, Person of Interest

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are calling upon the public to help them identify and locate a person of interest in a homicide on the city’s west side.

person of interest 3300 block of columbus Detroit Police Search For Person Of Interest In Homicide On West Side [PHOTO]

Person of interest in homicide that occurred on Dec. 7, 2017 on Detroit’s west side. (Photo: Detroit Police)

Police say officers responded to a location in the 3300 block of Columbus on Dec. 7, 2017 where they found a middle-aged woman lying on the floor. She was unresponsive with trauma to the body, and when medics responded to the scene they pronounced the victim deceased.

Police believe the man in the photo may have information “concerning this crime.”

The identities of the man and woman associated with this incident have not been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone who recognizes this man and knows of his whereabouts or has any other information pertaining to this incident should contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch