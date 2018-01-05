DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are calling upon the public to help them identify and locate a person of interest in a homicide on the city’s west side.

Police say officers responded to a location in the 3300 block of Columbus on Dec. 7, 2017 where they found a middle-aged woman lying on the floor. She was unresponsive with trauma to the body, and when medics responded to the scene they pronounced the victim deceased.

Police believe the man in the photo may have information “concerning this crime.”

The identities of the man and woman associated with this incident have not been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone who recognizes this man and knows of his whereabouts or has any other information pertaining to this incident should contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.