ST. CLAIR (WWJ) – An emergency flood warning has been issued for parts of St. Clair and Macomb counties.
The National Weather Service issued the warning Thursday afternoon after an ice blockage in the St. Clair River sent water over break walls. Authorities say conditions will remain favorable for ice blockages into Sunday.
Officials at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector in Detroit say they’ve been fielding calls of flooding and have been traveling the river trying to break up the ice.
Multiple roadways have been impacted by flooding near the St Clair River, and many homes continue to be threatened by water near the reported flooding.
Those living near or traveling around the flooding should take necessary precautions. If you encounter any flooded roads, turn around — don’t drive through the water.