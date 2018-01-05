FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 9: Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos of the Arkansas Razorbacks walks the field with his quarterbacks before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Horn Frogs defeated the Razorbacks 28-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield

Dan Enos, a former Michigan State quarterback who later returned to his alma mater as a coach, is teaming up with the Maize and Blue.

Per Bruce Feldman, Enos, who was most recently the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, has been hired by Michigan. It’s unclear at this point what Enos’ title will be.

Jim Harbaugh first met with Enos last month, per FootballScoop.com, to discuss joining Michigan’s staff as an offensive coordinator. He’ll presumably work alongside Michigan’s current offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and its quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton.

Michigan’s play-calling — which runs through the trio of Hamilton, Drevno and Harbaugh, with Harbaugh having the final say — came under frequent scrutiny this year. The Wolverines had recurring issues in the red zone and numerous head-scratching moments on offense throughout the season.

Harbaugh himself acknowledged the play-calling was open to criticism after Michigan’s loss to Michigan State.

Enos was hired as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2015, and the Razorbacks’ offense immediately improved. But it’s declined ever since. Arkansas ranked 29th in the country in yards per game in 2015, 54th in 2016 and 94th in 2017.

Michigan ranked 105th in yards per game in 2017. The Wolverines haven’t ranked higher than 54th in Harbaugh’s three-year tenure.

Harbaugh is hoping yet another offensive coach can turn that around.

Enos, 41, was formerly the head coach at Central Michigan, where he went 26-36 in five seasons. Before that, he was a quarterbacks coach and running backs coach at Michigan State for four years. He originally served on the Spartans’ staff as a graduate assistant from 1991 to 1993.

Enos played at Michigan State from 1987 to 1990 and was the starting quarterback in his final two seasons. Prior to leaving MSU in 2014, Enos was widely considered a potential successor to head coach Mark Dantonio.