(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) — The bitter-cold temperatures aren’t stopping locals from going out to buy Michigan lottery tickets in hopes of cashing in on tonight’s Mega Millions drawing.

Those who are battling these terribly cold weather conditions to purchase lottery tickets have a chance to win the $450 million Mega Millions tonight. Sharon Franklin of West Bloomfield says she’s won $100 a few times in the past playing the lottery so it gives her some hope.

“Well I just take a chance just like anyone else,” Franklin told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Zahra Huber. “If you don’t play, you can’t win. So you have to play to win.”

If Franklin wins, she plans on spending a lot of the money on others.

“I would buy a new house and give some to the church,” Franklin said. “Help some of the unfortunate. I would also share some with son and daughter-in-law.”

The official odds of winning the Michigan Mega Millions is 1 in about 258.9 million and the Powerball is 1 in about 292.2 million. Daryl Smith of Taylor isn’t as optimistic as Franklin about his odds of winning big tonight. However, he still bought a few tickets even though he knows his chances of winning are slim.

“Hopefully one day I will win because other people have won,” Smith said. “If no one ever won then it’d be a different story.”

So what would Smith do if his numbers came up tonight? He says he would also share some of his winnings with others and take a nice long trip — probably somewhere warmer than here in Michigan.

“First of all I would help out some foundations, some homeless people and some family,” Smith said. “I would (also) take a nice trip and come back about a month or two later.”

Phil Hill of Detroit won over $100 in scratch off tickets on Friday, but he is not playing the Mega Millions. He says he has won playing the three and four digit lottery games in the past, but doesn’t think the odds are very high to cash-in through the Mega Millions.

“Because of the chances of winning are less than me playing the four digit or three digit (games) I’ve been playing my whole life,” Hill said. “I’d rather stick with something that gives me a better chance at winning money.”

Tonight’s winning Mega Millions numbers will be announced on WWJ Newsradio 950. That can be heard at 11 p.m. The $570 million Powerball numbers will be drawn on Saturday.