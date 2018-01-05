CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:detroit, Freeway Shooting, I-96

DETROIT (WWJ) – Michigan State Police have shut down a portion of I-96 in Detroit as they search for evidence in a shooting.

Investigators said the incident started as a verbal argument between the 21-year-old son and his estranged father in the intersection of  Schaefer and I-96.

The two were in separate cars, and argued back and forth through text messages.

Police said the son eventually drove off, but the dad caught up to him on I-96 between Schaefer and Hubbell, and the two exchanged gunfire. As this time, police say it’s not yet clear who shot first.

The son was struck in the ribs and drove to Sinai Grace, where he was arrested and remained under police guard, Friday afternoon. The father turned himself in to police.

Police believe a problem between the father and son has been brewing for some time, and the argument came to a head on Friday. The names are being withheld pending formal charges.

All local lanes of  westbound I-96 — beginning at the start of the local lane access and continuing to Schaefer — are expected to be closed until around 4 p.m. The express lanes will remain open.

Stay with WWJ for the latest during traffic and weather on the 8s. 

