ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say they’ve removed more than 200 animals from a property in southern Michigan that were being kept in “extremely poor conditions.”

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department says 53-year-old Sharon Kay Evans owns the property on Shepherd Road in Rome Township, about 60 miles southwest of Detroit. She turned herself in and was arraigned Thursday on charges of animal abandonment or cruelty.

A not guilty plea was entered and Evans was released. The court said she will get a public defender, but one hadn’t been appointed as of Friday morning.

Authorities received a tip last month that dogs were being sold as puppies with false documentation and were being kept in conditions that were reportedly “inhumane.” The woman also allegedly sold dogs with medical problems that were not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office said more than 200 dogs, 32 horses, five cats and two peacocks were removed this week. The alleged poor conditions, as observed by investigators, included no shelter or water, and animal feces in living areas.

“The extremely cold temperatures made the situation life threatening. All animals were taken to safe locations and are being treated,” sheriff’s officials added, in a media release.

In response to local residents inquiring about the animals, the Lenawee Humane Society said with the case still pending, they can’t release any details or information about the dogs that were seized. “In the meantime, we appreciate all of your support and patience,” the organization posted on its Facebook page.

