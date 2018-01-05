Missing Person, Detroit, Detroit Police
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, missing person

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on New Year’s Day.

untitled Police Search For Woman Who Was Last Seen On New Years Day

Marybeth Griffin (Photo: Detroit Police)

Marybeth Griffin was last seen on Jan. 1 around 6 p.m. by one of her family members at her home in the 17000 block of Detroit Street. She hasn’t been seen since then, and her daughter is concerned because it’s unusual for her mother to be gone this long and not contact anyone.

Griffin is a 57-year-old white female with blond hair and blue eyes. Police say she is 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black jacket and black pants.

Authorities say Griffin is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with knowledge of Griffin’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fourth’s Precinct at 313-596-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

