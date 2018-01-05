BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: WIND CHILL ADVISORY | WEATHER UPDATE | SCHOOL CLOSINGS

By GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer

Lamar Jackson announced on Twitter that he will leave Louisville to enter the NFL Draft, one season after becoming the youngest Heisman Trophy winner.

The Cardinals junior quarterback tweeted Friday that he talked with his family before announcing the decision, which was confirmed by Louisville football spokesman Rocco Gasparro.

Jackson’s decision was somewhat expected after compiling statistics better in some areas than his Heisman-winning numbers as a sophomore. He finished third in this year’s Heisman voting.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jackson thanked Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino, teammates and fans in the tweet. He writes “It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of #CardsNation and to play for this university.”
___
More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@APTop25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch