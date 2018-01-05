By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio will be looking to replace co-defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.
According to Bruce Feldman from Fox Sports, Barnett has accepted the defensive coordinator job with the Florida State Seminoles.
Barnett has coached at Michigan State since 2007 and has been the co-defensive coordinator alongside Mike Tressel since 2015. The Spartans yielded the seventh fewest yards per game (297.6) in the country this season.
Dantonio hasn’t lost an assistant since former defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi left after the 2014 season to become the head coach at Pitt.
Barnett played for the Spartans and played in the NFL for seven years.