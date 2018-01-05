Schramm's Mead, Elderberry, Voluntarily Recall
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: WIND CHILL ADVISORY | WEATHER UPDATE | SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Filed Under:Elderberry, Schramm's Mead, Voluntarily Recall
(credit: istock)

FERNDALE (WWJ) — Schramm’s Mead based in Ferndale is voluntarily recalling bottles of its “Elderberry” product, which is described as a honey wine.

The company says since late last year, two customers have reported nausea and upset stomach after consumption.

The wine in question was released between Sept. 30 and Dec. 6 of last year. Bottles were sold exclusively in the Schramm’s Mead’s tasting room. The product is a deep purple mead, packaged in clear, 375 ml wine bottles.

Officials say there were 902 bottles sold, and that production of the wine has been suspended while the company conducts an investigation.

If you purchased a bottle, you can return it to the company for a full refund. Schramm’s Mead is also asking consumers with questions or concerns on this incident to contact the company via email at quality@schrammsmead.com or by calling Alyson Schramm Naeger at 248-439-5000 extension 2.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch