(credit: istock)

FERNDALE (WWJ) — Schramm’s Mead based in Ferndale is voluntarily recalling bottles of its “Elderberry” product, which is described as a honey wine.

The company says since late last year, two customers have reported nausea and upset stomach after consumption.

The wine in question was released between Sept. 30 and Dec. 6 of last year. Bottles were sold exclusively in the Schramm’s Mead’s tasting room. The product is a deep purple mead, packaged in clear, 375 ml wine bottles.

Officials say there were 902 bottles sold, and that production of the wine has been suspended while the company conducts an investigation.

If you purchased a bottle, you can return it to the company for a full refund. Schramm’s Mead is also asking consumers with questions or concerns on this incident to contact the company via email at quality@schrammsmead.com or by calling Alyson Schramm Naeger at 248-439-5000 extension 2.