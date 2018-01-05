Harper Woods, Armed Robbery, Animal Cruelty, Harper Woods Police Department
HARPER WOODS (WWJ) — Two men are facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a Harper Woods home and shooting a dog.

Michael Gadie (Photo: Harper Woods Department of Public Safety)

Michael Gadie, 42, of Warren and Timothy Horton, 48, of Detroit are accused of breaking into a house on Country Club Drive Tuesday at approximately 7:55 p.m. According to the homeowner, the two held him and another friend in the house at gunpoint, forcing them to money and a garbage bag of marijuana in the basement.

Timothy Horton (Photo: OTIS)

When the dog heard the commotion, it jumped on the two suspects, scaring Gadie into firing shots. That’s when the homeowner was able to escape. Gadie and Horton got away too, but were later arrested that day.

The dog is expected to be okay. There were no other reported injuries in this incident.

Both Gadie and Horton were arraigned in the 32-A District Court in Harper Woods on Friday. Gadie faces eight different charges: armed robbery, first degree home invasion, felon in possession, killing/torturing of an animal, delivery/manufacture of marijuana/synthetic equivalents, five counts of felony firearm, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and abandoning/cruelty to one animal. Horton faces four charges: armed robbery, first degree home invasion, delivery/manufacture of marijuana/synthetic equivalents and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The probable cause conference for both defendants will take place on Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m. before 32-A District Court Judge Daniel Palmer.

