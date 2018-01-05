FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — A water main break in Farmington Hills is causing some issues for those on the roads during rush hour.
Crews are working to repair the issue along eastbound 12 Mile Road just west of Farmington Road. The water main break has resulted in an emergency lane closure for the outside lane of 12 Mile Road.
The Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office says the break should be repaired sometime this evening and the lane should be opened by tomorrow morning.
Officials have not issued a boil water advisory because of the water main break.
