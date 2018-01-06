(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) — The bitter cold temperatures are starting to have a damaging effect on water mains and pipes across the metro Detroit area.

There have been a number of reported water main breaks across southeastern Michigan on Saturday, including on the campus of Oakland University. The water main break has resulted in the Oakland Center on the main campus closing until further notice, the university says.

In Plymouth, crews are working to repair a water main break in the downtown area on Forest near Ann Arbor Trail. Businesses in the area may notice some reduction in water pressure as crews make repairs, although the water system remains safe and secure.

There’s also been a water main break in Harper Woods. A water main break is being reported in the area of Hawthorne and Canton. The Harper Woods Department of Public Works says water service should be restored later this afternoon.

Local residents should also be paying attention to pipes bursting in their own homes due to this terribly cold weather. Adam Helfman from hire-it-done.com says freezing and bursting pipes are a major concern right now, but there’s one way to avoid that problem — constant running water.

“Let the water run about a pencil thickness of water streaming from the pipe, and the reason why I say that is because moving water doesn’t freeze,” Helfman said. “Now, everyone is going to say ‘what about my water bill?’ Well, that is true, it may cost you a few more dollars. However, it’s definitely a lot cheaper than frozen pipes bursting and causing thousands of dollars of damage.”

Helfman says you can also use a space heater to keep the pipes under your sink warm, but be sure to provide a three-foot “ring of safety” around the heater.