LANSING (AP) – The number of wineries in Michigan continues to rise.

The Michigan Grape & Wine Industry Council says it has added eight producers to the list of wineries it promotes, bringing the statewide total to 138. That’s up from 49 in 2007.

To be eligible, a winery must use majority Michigan fruit in its total production. In 2016, Michigan wineries produced more than 2.7 million gallons and helped maintain 3,050 acres of wine grape vineyards.

Council director Karel Bush says the addition of so many wineries to its list reflects the industry’s growth in the state.

The council is an arm of the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development. It provides for research, education and promotion of the Michigan wine grape and wine industry.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch