PONTIAC (WWJ) — A man is dead after a shooting on the north side of Pontiac yesterday.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday outside of a home in the 30 block of Starlite Lane — that’s in the area of North Telegraph and Dixie Highway. Deputies arrived to find a man on the ground, bleeding and surrounded by bullet casings from a semi-automatic hand gun. The 29-year-old victim was taken to McLaren Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say through their investigation they’ve determined a suspect or suspects shot at the victim while he was in front of the residence.
Police have not identified a suspect at this time, and ask anyone with information to come forward.