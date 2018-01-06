Pontiac, Police, Fatal Shooting, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Homicide
PONTIAC (WWJ) — A man is dead after a shooting on the north side of Pontiac yesterday.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday outside of a home in the 30 block of Starlite Lane — that’s in the area of North Telegraph and Dixie Highway. Deputies arrived to find a man on the ground, bleeding and surrounded by bullet casings from a semi-automatic hand gun. The 29-year-old victim was taken to McLaren Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say through their investigation they’ve determined a suspect or suspects shot at the victim while he was in front of the residence.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time, and ask anyone with information to come forward.

