DETROIT (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after three men were shot early Sunday morning on Detroit’s east side.

It happened in the area of Seven Mile and Schoenherr at just about 5 a.m. Police say the three men were all hospitalized in various conditions. A 58-year-old man shot in the chest three times is in extremely critical condition. A 35-year-old is in temporary serious condition after being shot in the leg and buttocks — while a 26-year-old who was shot in the back of the head is in stable condition.

Not much is known at this time about the incident — and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.