PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – Police in suburban Detroit say a bicyclist died after being hit by at least three vehicles in the pre-dawn darkness.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the first car that hit the man from behind about 4:30 a.m. Saturday fled from the scene in Pontiac and that investigators were searching for the vehicle.
The department says the other two drivers stopped and were not injured. The 51-year-old man riding the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.
