LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State officials have scheduled a series of public meetings for this month in Michigan’s northeastern Lower Peninsula to discuss bovine tuberculosis and related matters.

Bovine TB is an often-fatal disease that in recent decades has infected numerous cattle and deer in the region.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Natural Resources will host three gatherings for cattle producers and community members in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties. They will deal with pending changes to the state’s bovine TB zoning order and the local deer herd.

Those meetings will be Jan. 16 in Hubbard Lake, Jan. 17 in Hillman and Jan. 18 in Mio.

The agriculture department will lead two additional meetings Jan. 23 in the Presque Isle County towns of Rogers City and Onaway.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

