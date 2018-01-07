Filed Under:Charles Woodson, Heisman
22 Nov 1997: Wide receiver Charles Woodson of the Michigan Wolverines runs down the field during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

By RALPH D. RUSSO/AP College Football Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson of Michigan has been selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson won the Heisman in 1997, becoming the first player who primarily played defense to win the award.

The rest of the 2018 Hall of Fame class will be revealed Monday morning by the National Football Foundation. Some of the newly selected inductees will be honored before the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night.

Woodson was a star cornerback, and he also returned punts and played receiver for the Wolverines, who won The Associated Press national championship that season.

A star in the NFL with Oakland and Green Bay, Woodson will be the 31st Michigan player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch