DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from his home just before the new year.
Authorities say 58-year-old Ricky Davenport was last seen on Saturday, December 30, around 4 p.m. by a family member along Roselawn Street — in the area of 8 Mile and Wyoming roads.
He described as 6-feet tall and 200 pounds — he was last seen wearing black pants and black boots.
He is in good physical condition, but does suffer from mental illness.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police.