NEW HAMPSIRE (CBS NEWS) – A half-billion dollar payout is waiting for someone who bought a Powerball ticket in a small New Hampshire town.

New Hampshire lotto officials say the winning ticket is worth just over $560 million.

“Five-hundred and sixty million dollars in a small country market in the middle of the state — beyond exciting,” said the lottery official.

“Someone who bought a Powerball ticket from Reed’s Ferry Market in Merrimack, New Hampshire became an instant multi-millionaire over night says CBS reporter Paul Burton.

The store owner, Sam Safa, woke up Sunday morning to the amazing news.

“I was notified about that at 5 a.m. this morning,” he said. “I could not believe it at first.”

Other customers at the store reacted to the near miss. “I saw the number and I knew it wasn’t mine, so I said, ‘well’ on to the next one.”

A single ticket matched all six-numbers in last night’s drawing. The winner has one-year to claim the prize.

The store will claim $75,000 for selling the winning ticket.

