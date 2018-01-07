FILE: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By MITCH STACY/AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Keita Bates-Diop had a career-high 32 points, and Ohio State stunned No. 1 Michigan State 80-64 on Sunday.

The overachieving Buckeyes put together an electrifying 12-0 run to finish the first half and kept their foot on the gas to give first-year coach Chris Holtmann a signature win.

Ohio State (13-4, 4-0 Big Ten) won for its third straight in taking down the best team it is likely to see this season. The mistake-prone Spartans (15-2, 3-1) lost for the first time in the last 15 games, dating back to a seven-point loss to then-No. 1 Duke on Nov. 14.

The Spartans, who came in leading the nation with a 53.3 field-goal percentage, shot just 39 percent for the game and committed a dozen turnovers. Joshua Langford and Miles Bridges each scored 17 points.

Bates-Diop hit 12 of 21 attempts from the floor, including 2 of 4 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 27 points against Iowa three days ago.

