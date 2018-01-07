DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a man and woman walking to their car from a Coney Island along 7 Mile were carjacked early Sunday morning on Detroit’s east side.
Police say the two were walking down Linnhurst — in the area of Morang and Kelly — when they were approached by two young men armed with handguns. They were able to take the woman’s 2010 Buick Enclave, her purse, identification, cell phone, and food order — along with the man’s identification and Bridge Card.
The two suspects were driving either a red Ford Taurus or Pontiac G6 with yellow headlights. Both suspects are described as black men in their 20’s, with a skinny build. One was wearing a black jogging suit.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Detroit police.