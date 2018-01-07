DETROIT (WWJ) – Commuters stuck finding alternate modes of transportation for part of the weekend as Detroit’s Q-Line is hampered by a water main break.
The water main break along Woodward caused icy conditions Saturday night — prompting officials to shut the rail line down at eight o’clock. Emergency utility crews worked on the break during the night and into the early hours Sunday morning.
The trains were back up and running at 1 o’clock this afternoon.
