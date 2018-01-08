ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – An Ann Arbor school is taking precautions as police deal with a barricaded man in the neighborhood. The suspect is believed to be alone inside a home on Traver Road, near Barton Drive and Pontiac Trail.
Police have surrounded the property and there are reports that a SWAT team is on the scene.
Nearby, people at Ann Arbor STEAM at Northside School on Barton Drive told WWJ Newsradio 950, before 10 a.m., that they were “taking necessary precautions” to ensure the safety of students and staff.
There have been no reports of any injuries or shots fired and it’s unclear at this time what led to the situation.
WWJ is awaiting more information from Ann Arbor police about the situation. Stay tuned for more.
Just now from the principal: “The Ann Arbor Police Department has addressed the domestic situation in the neighborhood, so our lockdown restrictions have been lifted. Outdoor recess will commence.”