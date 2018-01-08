Filed Under:Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – An Ann Arbor school is taking precautions as police deal with a barricaded man in the neighborhood. The suspect is believed to be alone inside a home on Traver Road, near Barton Drive and Pontiac Trail.

Police have surrounded the property and there are reports that a SWAT team is on the scene.

Nearby, people at Ann Arbor STEAM at Northside School on Barton Drive told WWJ Newsradio 950, before 10 a.m., that they were “taking necessary precautions” to ensure the safety of students and staff.

There have been no reports of any injuries or shots fired and it’s unclear at this time what led to the situation.

WWJ is awaiting more information from Ann Arbor police about the situation. Stay tuned for more. 

Comments
  1. Ruthvick (@ruthvickd) says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Just now from the principal: “The Ann Arbor Police Department has addressed the domestic situation in the neighborhood, so our lockdown restrictions have been lifted. Outdoor recess will commence.”

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch