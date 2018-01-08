ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – More than a dozen Ann Arbor parks and nature areas will be closed daily after 3 p.m. during January.
In that time, professional sharpshooters will be culling the city’s deer herd, with a goal of euthanizing 250 deer.
The goal is also to temporarily remove 26 female deer for sterilization. The area Humane Society is reminding Ann Arbor residents to be mindful of the sharpshooters in the 16 parks and natural areas after 3 p.m. each day during January.
Most of the work is expected during nighttime hours.
