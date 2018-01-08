DETROIT (WWJ) – A 25-year-old Detroit man is in custody — accused of killing his own mother.

Investigators say the suspect stabbed his 42-year-old mother Sunday in a home on Heyden Street — near Plymouth Road — on the west side.

He then got in her car and took off to the east side, where he got into a hit-and-run accident.

After that police say, the suspect went on the run – stabbing two other people.

Both of those victims are hospitalized. The man was eventually arrested inside a vacant home. Investigators are now working to figure out what triggered all of the violence.

