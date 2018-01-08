CORUNNA, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A high school swimmer is being credited with helping to save a rival competitor who nearly drowned at a Michigan swim meet.

WJRT-TV reports Corunna High School swimmer Xavier Staubs had just finished a medley relay Thursday and was getting out of the pool in Corunna when spectators yelled that a boy was at the pool’s bottom.

Staubs told the Corunna Connection‘s Sam Vowell and Melissa Shepard that he was only doing what he’s been taught his entire life, “to help others.”

“I looked down and under the water about halfway I see this kid completely limp, head down, arms hanging and just drifting to the bottom of the pool. My adrenaline kicked in after that so I dove under the water towards him and opened eyes. My eyes burned from all the chlorine. By the time I got over to him he had almost reached the bottom of the pool. I pushed him up slightly above me with one arm and positioned myself under him to shove him up to the surface.”

Staubs pulled Owosso High School swimmer Kamrin Samson from the bottom as another swimmer assisted him. Others also rushed to Samson’s aid.

Cory Samson says she’s grateful to everyone who helped save her son, who apparently had a breathing problem during his first meet with the team. He was treated at a hospital, released – and plans to swim again.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.