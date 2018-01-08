CBS 62Bill Belichick (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Bill Belichick (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The […]
97.1 The TicketBill Belichick (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Bill Belichick (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 […]

CORUNNA, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A high school swimmer is being credited with helping to save a rival competitor who nearly drowned at a Michigan swim meet.

WJRT-TV reports Corunna High School swimmer Xavier Staubs had just finished a medley relay Thursday and was getting out of the pool in Corunna when spectators yelled that a boy was at the pool’s bottom.

Staubs told the Corunna Connection‘s Sam Vowell and Melissa Shepard that he was only doing what he’s been taught his entire life, “to help others.”

“I looked down and under the water about halfway I see this kid completely limp, head down, arms hanging and just drifting to the bottom of the pool. My adrenaline kicked in after that so I dove under the water towards him and opened eyes. My eyes burned from all the chlorine. By the time I got over to him he had almost reached the bottom of the pool. I pushed him up slightly above me with one arm and positioned myself under him to shove him up to the surface.”

Staubs pulled Owosso High School swimmer Kamrin Samson from the bottom as another swimmer assisted him. Others also rushed to Samson’s aid.

Cory Samson says she’s grateful to everyone who helped save her son, who apparently had a breathing problem during his first meet with the team. He was treated at a hospital, released – and plans to swim again.

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch