HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston sports journalist who went missing at the weekend after expressing concerns that she was being followed by a suspicious man has been found and taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said Monday.

Police said Monday that Courtney Roland, 29, was found in the area of the shopping mall where she was last seen a day earlier.

Police tweeted that Roland appeared unharmed. No other details were released and authorities say more information will be provided later Monday.

Roland was seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at the shopping mall.

Photo of Courtney Roland of Rivals and this is the tweet from Team Texas Elite: Folks if any had seen Courtney Roland with Rivals we need to know… last seen at TTE tryouts at 4:10 pm. Left in an UBER and hadn’t been heard from since last… social media please get to work pic.twitter.com/sb23BJTQkH — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) January 8, 2018

Her Jeep later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck.

Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday retweeted a plea to help find Roland with the hashtag #HelpFindCourtney.

Roland covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals, a Yahoo!-owned online publication focusing on college sports.

