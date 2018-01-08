By Dr. Deanna Lites

DETROIT (WWJ) – Did you make a resolution to keep your resolution this year?

We’re one week into the new year and many of us already need a pass. But know that you are not alone, and that experts say not to worry.

Roughly 80 percent of new year’s resolutions fail by February.

It’s not that we can’t stick to our resolution, it may be that we need to do a better job of picking them says WWJ’s Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

Birmingham psychiatrist Howard Belkin says to set realistic goals to get back on track.

“Sometime they are biting off more than they can chew, literally,” warns Dr. Belkin. “They are trying to change their entire lives – they want to lose 50 pounds, they want to stop smoking immediately.”

To stay motivated, make sure you know why you want to attain this goal and write your goals down. It helps you know where to focus your time and energy.

“If you want to lose weight — don’t concentrate on losing 50 pounds or 20 pounds — concentrate and remember you need to lose two pounds or five pounds – something that’s absolutely doable,” he says.

And if you slip up, that’s okay, just get back on track.

