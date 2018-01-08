Is Kate Upton Pregnant?

(971 The Ticket) Are congratulations in order for former Tigers ace Justin Verlander and his bride Kate Upton?

The Internet seems to think so.

Kate Upton posted an abstract photo that appeared to show a bright pink line against a white background. She added only a heart as the description.

Many assumed it was a positive pregnancy test.

💗

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

The first comments to roll in were “congratulations” in languages from around the world.

Upton did not respond to the speculation on her post, but she discussed the topic of children with People Magazine before her world-class wedding this November in Italy, saying, “We definitely want kids, but hopefully not anytime soon, but of course, you know, oopsies happen!”

Verlander, who was traded to the Houston Astros shortly before the wedding, married his swimsuit supermodel in a idyllic setting in Tuscany surrounded by roses. It capped off a big year for the couple that included Upton appearing — again — on the cover of Sports Illustrated, plus Verlander leaving his longtime team in Detroit, and throwing game seven of the World Series just a few days before his wedding.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch