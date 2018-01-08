Is Kate Upton Pregnant?

(971 The Ticket) Are congratulations in order for former Tigers ace Justin Verlander and his bride Kate Upton?

The Internet seems to think so.

Kate Upton posted an abstract photo that appeared to show a bright pink line against a white background. She added only a heart as the description.

Many assumed it was a positive pregnancy test.

💗 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jan 8, 2018 at 9:54am PST

The first comments to roll in were “congratulations” in languages from around the world.

Upton did not respond to the speculation on her post, but she discussed the topic of children with People Magazine before her world-class wedding this November in Italy, saying, “We definitely want kids, but hopefully not anytime soon, but of course, you know, oopsies happen!”

Verlander, who was traded to the Houston Astros shortly before the wedding, married his swimsuit supermodel in a idyllic setting in Tuscany surrounded by roses. It capped off a big year for the couple that included Upton appearing — again — on the cover of Sports Illustrated, plus Verlander leaving his longtime team in Detroit, and throwing game seven of the World Series just a few days before his wedding.