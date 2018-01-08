LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Model and actress Kate Upton attends game seven of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When Kate Upton officially tied the knot with Justin Verlander in late 2017, I thought her best Instagram days were behind her.

I was wrong.

Last week she sent out a post that was titled, “nakey, nakey, naked.” That’s exactly what she was in the photo.

nakey, nakey, naked #fbf @yutsai88

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

It was a very, very strong way to start off the New Year. She followed that Monday with a “National Bubble Bath Day” photo.

#NationalBubbleBathDay 👄

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Who even knew bubble baths had their own day? Also after seeing these photos, does this mean that her social media game is going to be even stronger after becoming Mrs. Verlander? All I know is the future really looks bright.

