By ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says forward Kawhi Leonard has a partial tear in his left shoulder.

Popovich revealed the injury Sunday before San Antonio’s game against the Trail Blazers. It was not immediately known how serious or extensive the tear is.

Leonard sustained the injury during the Spurs’ 103-89 win Friday over the Phoenix Suns.

“It’s too bad because he was starting to get back into form a little bit after playing a couple of games,” Popovich told reporters gathered.

The game against the Suns was just Leonard’s eighth appearance of the season after missing the first 27 games with right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Leonard had 21 points and three rebounds in 29 minutes against Phoenix.

