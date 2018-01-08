MHSAA, High School Sports, Basketball, Clarkston, Macomb Dakota, Thomas Kithier
Filed Under:basketball, Clarkston, High School Sports, Macomb Dakota, MHSAA, Thomas Kithier

CLARKSTON, Mich. (AP) — The group that oversees Michigan high school sports is firing back in response to a lawsuit filed by a star basketball player who has been benched.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says there’s no constitutional right to play sports. In a court filing Monday, the association says Thomas Kithier’s claim of emotional distress “does not pass the laugh test.”

Kithier has been barred from playing for defending champion Clarkston after transferring from Dakota for his senior year. The MHSAA says he’s ineligible because the transfer was motivated by sports and a desire to play with a former AAU teammate.

Kithier insists he transferred because of academics. A federal judge is holding a hearing on Thursday.

Kithier plans to play basketball next fall at Michigan State.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch