Filed Under:Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

By STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association plan to conduct a joint review to determine if the Carolina Panthers followed the correct concussion protocol with quarterback Cam Newton in their 31-26 playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

If the concussion protocol was not properly followed the team is subject to discipline, including a $150,000 fine.

Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney said the medical staff “did everything the right way” when it came to handling Newton’s injury.

Newton took a shot to the head area from Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata midway through the fourth quarter. Newton took a knee as he walked toward the sideline and pointed toward his right eye. He sat out one play, but returned on the next series and finished the game.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch