By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
While Dustin Johnson was almost making a hole-in-one on a par 4 in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, his fiance Paulina Gretzky was making jaws drop with her Instagram account.
Johnson won the tournament — but Gretzky won the eyes of golf fans everywhere.
She captioned the first photo, “you had me at Aloha.”
She followed it up with, “Bae Watching.”
Gretzky hadn’t posted on her Instagram account since Christmas, but this is a sign we could be in for big things with her Instagram account in 2018.