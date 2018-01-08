Filed Under:Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

While Dustin Johnson was almost making a hole-in-one on a par 4 in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, his fiance Paulina Gretzky was making jaws drop with her Instagram account.

Johnson won the tournament — but Gretzky won the eyes of golf fans everywhere.

She captioned the first photo, “you had me at Aloha.”

You had me at Aloha 🌺

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

She followed it up with, “Bae Watching.”

Bae Watchin’ 🌊

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

5 years together 🌺

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Gretzky hadn’t posted on her Instagram account since Christmas, but this is a sign we could be in for big things with her Instagram account in 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch