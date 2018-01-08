By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

While Dustin Johnson was almost making a hole-in-one on a par 4 in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, his fiance Paulina Gretzky was making jaws drop with her Instagram account.

Still can't decide what's harder to believe: The drive itself, or that it didn't go in. pic.twitter.com/nQExRTPhqZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018

Johnson won the tournament — but Gretzky won the eyes of golf fans everywhere.

She captioned the first photo, “you had me at Aloha.”

You had me at Aloha 🌺 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jan 6, 2018 at 8:57pm PST

She followed it up with, “Bae Watching.”

Bae Watchin’ 🌊 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jan 7, 2018 at 7:07pm PST

5 years together 🌺 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:05am PST

Gretzky hadn’t posted on her Instagram account since Christmas, but this is a sign we could be in for big things with her Instagram account in 2018.